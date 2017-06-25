Brewers offense breaks out in big win over Braves

ATLANTA — Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park’s right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday.

Zach Davies (8-4) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for Milwaukee, bouncing back nicely from his worst start of the season.

After being held to a combined five runs in losing the first two games of the series, the Brewers scored seven runs in the first four innings against Teheran (6-6).

[embedded content]

Shaw’s 15th homer started the scoring. Domingo Santana singled with two out in the first before Shaw’s drive traveled 429 feet, landing on the roof over the second section of the new stadium before falling back into the seats.

Braves right fielder Nick Markakis turned his head to watch the long homer but otherwise didn’t move.