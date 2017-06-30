Brewers option Lopez to Double-A, select contract of RHP Scahill

The Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez to Double-A Biloxi and selected the contract of right-hander Rob Scahill from Triple-A. To make room for Scahill, the Brewers outrighted Tyler Cravy to Triple-A, taking him off the 40-man roster.

Lopez was called up on Thursday afternoon to fill in a spot in the Brewers bullpen after Chase Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He pitched the eighth and ninth innings with a comfortable lead, allowing four hits and one run in the Brewers’ 11-3 win over Cincinnati. In his first MLB outing since 2015, he walked one hitter and didn’t record any strikeouts.

Scahill has appeared in 13 games this season for the Brewers, allowing seven runs in 17 2/3 innings for a 3.57 earned-run average. He’s been removed from the 40-man roster twice since February (most recently on June 13) but rejoins the team for a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Cravy has yet to pitch for the Brewers this season. He has a 4-2 record with a 5.06 ERA in 21 appearances at Triple-A.