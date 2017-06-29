Brewers place Anderson on 10-day DL, recall RHP Lopez

Chase Anderson’s best season of his career will be put on hold, as the Brewers placed the right-handed pitcher on the 10-day disabled list Thursday afternoon.

Anderson suffered a left oblique strain while swinging in his first at-bat of Milwaukee’s 4-3 loss to the Reds on Wednesday night.

“I swung at it, and it literally felt like someone stabbed me in the left side,” Anderson said.

[embedded content]

Anderson has a 6-2 record with a 2.89 earned-run average, 85 strikeouts and just 27 walks in 16 starts this season.

Right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez gets the call up for now to the Brewers bullpen. Lopez, who made his MLB debut in September 2015, logged a 5.40 earned-run average with 10 strikeouts and five walks in 10 career big-league innings.

Lopez has a 3-6 record with a 5.04 ERA in 13 starts with Double-A Biloxi this season. He’s currently ranked as the Brewers’ 13th best prospect by MLB.com.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pitcher was expected to contribute to the Brewers rotation last season after a solid showing in 2015, but he struggled at Triple-A Colorado Springs (1-7, 6.81 ERA) and was demoted in July to Double-A. He found his footing there and earned his way back to the big leagues.

Anderson’s injury marks the second time this season a Brewers pitcher has been hurt at the plate. Junior Guerra suffered a calf injury in the season opener while attempting to bunt.