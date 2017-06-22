Brewers prospect Harrison earns MVP of All-Star Game, promotion

The Milwaukee Brewers are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 8th edition of the 2017 Young Brewers Tracker.

Ryan Cordell (Age 25/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 18 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 2 3B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB, 1 BB, 8 K, .222 BA.

Season: 64 games, 247 AB, .283 BA, .350 OBP, .514 SLG, .864 OPS, 17 2B, 5 3B, 10 HR, 48 R, 45 RBI, 9 SB, 23 BB, 52 K.

Notable: Cordell’s power surge continues. His three extra-base hit came in his last four games and he’s slugging .549 in June.

Isan Diaz (age 21/Single-A)

Last week: 3 games, 12 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 2 K, .250 BA.

Season: 66 games, 238 AB, .218 BA, .324 OBP, .387 SLG, .710 OPS, 13 2B, 0 3B, 9 HR, 35 R, 37 RBI, 7 SB, 36 BB, 67 K.

Notable: After a five-game hitless streak, Diaz went into the All-Star break going 3 for 7 in his last two games. Diaz went 0 for 2 in the Carolina League All-Star Game, coming into the game as a sub and playing second base.

Mauricio Dubon (Age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games, 6 AB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 1 K, .167 BA.

Season: 67 games, 252 AB, .286 BA, .345 OBP, .365 SLG, .710 OPS, 14 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 32 R, 24 RBI, 30 SB, 23 BB, 38 K.

Notable: While Dubon was a Southern League All-Star, the game was canceled due to weather. He leads the league in stolen bases by a margin of 12.

Jake Gatewood (Age 21/Single-A)

Last week: 3 games, 11 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 3 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 5 K, .091 BA.

Season: 67 games, 247 AB, .283 BA, .364 OBP, .482 SLG, .846 OPS, 22 2B, 0 3B, 9 HR, 44 R, 33 RBI, 6 SB, 31 BB, 78 K.

Notable: Gatewood started at first base and batted cleanup in the Carolina League All-Star Game. He was 0 for 2 before coming out for a sub.

Jacob Nottingham (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games, 6 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 3 K, .500 BA.

Season: 51 games, 166 AB, .241 BA, .333 OBP, .386 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 19 R, 17 RBI, 3 SB, 13 BB, 37 K.

Notable: Nottingham went into the All-Star break on a bang — homering in the final game before the rest. He’s on a four-game hitting streak (6 for 13) and has a hit in five of his last six, including three multi-hit games.

Luis Ortiz (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Season: 11 games (11 starts), 3-3, 3.26 ERA, 53.2 IP, 35 H, 7 HR, 24 BB, 49 K, .189 OBA, 1.10 WHIP.

Notable: Remained on the 7-day disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Brett Phillips (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 6 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 8 K, .250 BA.

Season: 56 games, 202 AB, .287 BA, .357 OBP, .574 SLG, .931 OPS, 12 2B, 5 3B, 12 HR, 39 R, 45 RBI, 2 SB, 23 BB, 70 K.

Notable: Phillips had one hit in each of Colorado Springs’ six games last week.

Corey Ray (age 21/Single-A)

Last week: 2 games, 8 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 5 BB, 10 K, .111 BA.

Season: 50 games, 203 AB, .251 BA, .333 OBP, .399 SLG, .732 OPS, 14 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 28 R, 26 RBI, 15 SB, 26 BB, 74 K.

Notable: Ray played center field and played the entire Carolina League All-Star Game. He went 0 for 4 but made a nice catch in the outfield.

Others: Colorado Springs RHP Taylor Jungmann (1st round, 2011) allowed just one run on six hits with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings. … Carolina RHP Nate Griep (8th round, 2015), RHP Freddy Peralta and RHP Cody Ponce (2nd round, 2015) all pitched a scoreless inning in the Carolina League All-Star Game. Both Pone and Peralta pitched a perfect inning (Peralta had a strikeout) while Griep allowed a hit. … At the Midwest League All-Star Game, Wisconsin C Mario Feliciano (2nd round, competitive balance pick, 2016), started and went 0 for 2 before being subbed out. RHP Braden Webb (3rd round, 2016) pitched to one batter, struck him out and picked up the win for his effort. Monte Harrison (2nd round, 2014) started and batted fifth and was named the game’s MVP after hitting two home runs. Turned out he was batting out of order (no one cared) and on his second homer he exchanged jerseys with the first-base coach and took a couple of selfies with teammates. He’d then get doused during the postgame award ceremony. … Harrison was then promoted to Carolina, along with 3B Jose Cuas (11th round, 2005), while Peralta was moved up to Biloxi.

Statistics courtesy milb.com

Dave Heller is the author of the book Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow as well as Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns