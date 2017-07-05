Brewers shut out Orioles, complete sweep with 4-0 win

MILWAUKEE — Matt Garza pitched into the seventh inning and Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night.

Garza scattered five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for his first scoreless outing of the season.

Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes and Corey Knebel completed the shutout with 2 2/3 innings.

Garza (4-4) ran into trouble in the second inning after the Orioles loaded the bases with no outs. The veteran right-hander escaped by striking out Ruben Tejada and pitcher Jayson Aquino (1-2) before getting Seth Smith to fly out to right field.

An error by Orioles third baseman Manny Machado allowed Travis Shaw to score to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the second.