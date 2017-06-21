Brewers sign first-round pick Keston Hiura

First-round pick Keston Hiura is officially a Brewer.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday that they have signed the UC Irvine second baseman to a $4.57 million contract, despite a nagging elbow injury that could delay his pro debut.

The upside, however, seems to outweigh the risk.

“He is the best college hitter in the country,” Brewers scout Wynn Pelzer told Baseball America.

The No. 9 overall pick in last week’s MLB Draft, Hiura was the best hitter in Division I last season, hitting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage as a junior.

Hiura is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur baseball player in the country, and was also named the Big West Field Player of the Year.