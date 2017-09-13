Brian Mitchell, Joe Jacoby Among 108 Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a list of candidates for potential selection in 2018, and three of the 80 Greatest Redskins are among them.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening announced 108 former players and coaches as Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2018.

Once again, three of the 80 Greatest Redskins are seeking induction into the Hall of Fame: tackle Joe Jacoby, returner/running back Brian Mitchell and defensive coordinator/head coach Richie Petitbon.

It appeared that Jacoby was on the cusp of finally getting his name called for a gold jacket, but the former Redskins star fell just short of the votes needed to get inducted in his first time as a finalist lkast year.

An undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 1981, Jacoby would go on to appear in four Pro Bowls and was twice (1983, 1987) named a first-team All-Pro. He was also selected to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team while pave the way for Washington to appear in three Super Bowls.

At 32 years old in 1991, Jacoby appeared in 13 games with nine starts as the Redskins went on to win another Super Bowl.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is easily one of the best returners in NFL history, as he racked up nearly 20,000 return yards in his career, the first 10 seasons coming as a member of the Redskins.

From 1994-98, Mitchell recorded at least 1,000 kickoff return yards. He finished his time in Washington just one yard short of 5,000 punt return yards as well while scoring seven touchdowns.

During those golden Redskins years, Petitbon was the team’s defensive coordinator. From 1981-92, the Redskins finished in the top 10 in total defense six times.

He was also the Redskins’ head coach during the 1993 season.

Others who have been announced as candidates and played for the Redskins at some point in their careers include quarterback Rich Gannon and Donovan McNabb, wide receiver Henry Ellard and linebackers Wilber Marshall and Carl Banks.

The list will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November and then 15 finalists in January.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, the selection committee will determine who completes the Class of 2018. The selection committee will also determine that day if former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard has enough of the vote to enter the Hall of Fame.

Beathard was named a Contributor Finalist last month.