Brian Sears headlines Harness Hall of Fame induction class

GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) Brian Sears, driver of three Horses of the Year winners, headlined the latest class inducted into the Harness Racing Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Sears drove Rocknroll Hanover to the honor in 2005, Muscle Hill in 2009 and Bee A Magician in 2013. He’s won the Hambletonian three times – aboard Muscle Hill in 2009, Royalty For Life in 2013 and Pinkman in 2015 – and has won 26 Breeders Crown trophies.

Sears, the only driver to twice win the Hambletonian and the filly companion race, the Hambletonian Oaks on the same day, has 9,772 career wins and $178.1 million in purse earnings

He was joined in induction by trotter Mr. Muscleman, the $3.6 million winner who was the best of his division three times and is now a resident of the Hall of Champions at Kentucky Horse Park, as well as the pacer Rock N Roll Heaven, the 2010 Horse of the Year and winner of $2.7 million.

The broodmares Artstopper, Benear, Fox Valley Monika and Stienam’s Place were inducted on of the achievements of their progeny.

Racing writer Gordon Waterstone and publicist Steve Wolf were inducted in to the Communicators Corner of the Hall of Fame.

