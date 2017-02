One local business is looking to alleviate the burden on Lieutenant Steven Floyd’s family. The Brick Hotel will be donating 10 percent of all dinner checks between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. today and tomorrow to Floyd’s family. There is no set amount the restaurant is looking to raise, but the more money the community can give to the grieving family, the better. Donations are also being accepted if you don’t eat at the Brick.