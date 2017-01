One Bridgeville man is starting his weekend significantly richer. The 62-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, won a $265,100 jackpot playing Delaware’s exclusive lottery game, Multi-Win Lotto. The winning ticket was bought for the November 25 drawing at the Royal Farms on Sussex Highway in Bridgeville. He has 29 other tickets for the game, dating back to November that he hasn’t tried to cash yet.