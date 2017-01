Craft Road in Bridgeville between Atlanta and Handy Roads will be closed next week for crossroad pipe replacement. The work is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, January 30 and last until 7 p.m. Friday, February 3. In case of rain, work will be done 7 a.m. Saturday, February 4 until 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 7. Detours will be posted.