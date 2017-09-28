Bridgeville traffic stop leads to drug arrest

In Bridgeville police arrested a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack cocaine. Around 11:30 AM on Tuesday, a state trooper patrolling the area around North Mill Park Drive when they noticed a man driving without a seatbelt. After pulling over the man, Willie Massey of Bridgeville, police learned his license was suspended and he had two outstanding warrants.

Police took Massey and his vehicle to the Troop 5 barracks, where a thorough search of the car revealed 221 bags of heroin, 13 grams of crack, and over $2000 worth of suspected drug proceeds. Massey was charged with possession and intent to distribute narcotics, driving on a suspended license, as well as other charges. He was taken to Sussex Correctional on $45-thousand secured bond.