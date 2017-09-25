British lesbian wins landmark Hong Kong residency case

A British lesbian has won a landmark legal challenge allowing her residency in Hong Kong, in a ruling that could make it easier for gay couples to move to the Asian financial center.

In a ruling released Monday, Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal overturned a lower court’s judicial review.

The earlier decision sided with the immigration department’s decision to deny the woman a spousal visa that would let her live and work in Hong Kong because the city does not recognize same-sex marriage.

The ruling caps a yearslong fight by the woman, identified in the ruling only as QT, and her partner to be given the same treatment as tens of thousands of other expatriate workers who are allowed to bring their heterosexual spouses to the former British colony.