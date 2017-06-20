British Lions beat Chiefs 34-6 in last match before 1st test

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) Winger Jack Nowell scored two tries as the British and Irish Lions achieved the first midweek win of their New Zealand tour, beating the Hamilton-based Chiefs 34-6 on Tuesday to bolster morale four days ahead of the first test against the All Blacks.

After earlier midweek losses to the Auckland-based Blues and Dunedin-based Highlanders, the Lions produced their best attacking performance of the tour, scoring tries in each half to Nowell, another to center Jared Payne and adding a penalty try from a collapsed maul.

The match followed the familiar pattern of the tour for the first 60 minutes as the Lions used a dominant set piece, accurate kicking and suffocating defense to wear down their opponents.

Once their superiority was established, they gave full vent to their attacking flair for the first time in the six warmup games.