British police respond to reports of explosion at London subway station

London’s Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of “an incident” Friday morning at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

All three sent out information via Twitter, saying they would update as soon as possible.

“We’re aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed,” the tweet read.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 8:20 a.m. local time and dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including a hazardous area response team.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries,” a statement read.