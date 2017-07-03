British soldier drowns ISIS thug in puddle after being ambushed in Iraq, report says

A brave British soldier reportedly drowned an evil ISIS fighter in a puddle after the terror group surrounded a group of Special Boat Service troopers in Iraq.

After the fearless special forces fighters ran out of bullets, they decided to “go out fighting” and used their knives and bare hands to kill as many brainwashed extremists as possible.

In an extraordinary survival story, another Brit soldier killed three militant thugs using his rifle as a club, reports The Daily Star.

The heroic members of the Royal Navy’s Special Boat Service reportedly were convinced they were going to die after being outnumbered and encircled after being ambushed by around 50 ISIS fighters near Mosul.

After killing at least 20 of the terrorists, the elite group realized they had around 10 bullets left between them and were trapped in a small river bed, the report said.

Faced with the prospect of being captured and tortured, the men opted for a “soldier’s death” and decided to fight like “crazed warriors” to kill as many of the extremists as possible.

Speaking with the Star, the source said: “They knew that if they were captured they would be tortured and decapitated.

“Rather than die on their knees, they went for a soldier’s death and charged the IS fighters who were moving along the river bed.

“They were screaming and swearing as they set about the terrorists.”

