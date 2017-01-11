45 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
British teen charged with murder of 7-year-old girl

British teen charged with murder of 7-year-old girl

By FOX News -
19

LONDON –  A 15-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 7-year-old who was found badly injured on a playing field and later died.

The teenager, who under British law cannot be named because of her age, was remanded into secure accommodation on Wednesday. She was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The victim was named as Katie Rough. Police say she was found on a track Monday in the northern city of York after her mother rushed into a street crying and calling for help.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB