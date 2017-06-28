Britney Spears wants to set the record straight.

The pop star said in a new interview denied the long-time rumor that she lip-syncs.

When asked by an Israeli television show reporter Tuesday if she sings during her live shows, Spears said, “I’m glad you’re addressing this question.”

“A lot of people think that I don’t sing live,” she continued. “I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

She added, “It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”

Spears is playing a concert in Tel Aviv on July 3.