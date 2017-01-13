The Orioles have avoided arbitration with star closer Zach Britton, settling on an $11.4 million contract for 2017 before Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Britton had one of the best seasons by a relief pitcher in 2016, going a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities with a sparkling 0.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings. He allowed only four earned runs all year and went 41 1/3 innings without one from May 5 to Aug. 22. Britton made his second straight American League All-Star team (getting the save in the All-Star Game) and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting and 11th in the AL Most Valuable Player Award voting.
Britton’s heavy sinker was nearly impossible to elevate — the 29-year-old lefty’s 80 percent ground-ball rate was the highest in the Majors. He allowed only one home run all year, to AL MVP Award runner-up Mookie Betts in his fourth outing of the season on April 11.
Of course, one of the moments that stuck out the most from Britton’s season was manager Buck Showalter’s decision not to use him in the AL Wild Card Game against the Blue Jays, which the Orioles eventually lost on Edwin Encarnacion‘s walk-off three-run homer in the 11th.
Britton made $6.75 million in 2016.
