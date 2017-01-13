The Orioles have avoided arbitration with star closer Zach Britton, settling on an $11.4 million contract for 2017 before Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Britton had one of the best seasons by a relief pitcher in 2016, going a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities with a sparkling 0.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings. He allowed only four earned runs all year and went 41 1/3 innings without one from May 5 to Aug. 22. Britton made his second straight American League All-Star team (getting the save in the All-Star Game) and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting and 11th in the AL Most Valuable Player Award voting.