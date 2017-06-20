Britton opens rehab stint with scoreless frame

Britton, who is on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain (retroactive to May 5), has pitched in eight Major Leagues games this season and recorded five saves. Over nine innings, he’s allowed 12 hits and four walks with one earned run.

Britton is coming off a fantastic 2016 in which he went a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities and posted a 0.54 ERA in 63 outings.

Britton was also involved in a series of roster moves the Orioles made prior to Tuesday’s game against the Indians. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list and ulitity man David Washington was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for outfielder Craig Gentry, whose contract was selected by the Orioles. Baltimore also recalled left-handed pitcher Donnie Hart, while Vidal Nuno was optioned in a corresponding move.

Craig Gentry cranks a two-run home run to left field in the top of the 8th inning to extend the Orioles’ lead to 9-1

While Nuno said following Monday’s game he has been dealing with nagging injuries, an MRI on Tuesday came back clean.

The addition of Hart gives the Orioles another lefty in the bullpen to go with Richard Bleier, while Gentry should give the O’s a speed option and adds some stout defense.