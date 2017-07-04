Britton set for return Wednesday vs. Brewers

“Things went well last night,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He was throwing really good.”

Britton has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a left forearm strain. The left-hander had allowed just one earned run over nine innings in April and early May before sustaining the injury.

Britton notches the save

NYY@BAL: Britton retires Carter to earn the save

Zach Britton retires Chris Carter to earn the save in the Orioles’ 5-4 win over the Yankees

He began a seven-outing rehab assignment that began with Class A Short-Season Aberdeen on June 20 before moving onto Class A Delmarva, Double-A Bowie and Frederick. Over his seven rehab appearances, Britton struck out seven and allowed one run on four hits and two walks.

Showalter would not reveal whether he plans to immediately insert Britton, who converted all 47 save opportunities in 2016 while registering a 0.54 ERA, back into the club’s closing role, or if he plans to ease the 29-year-old back into finishing games.

“We know how we are going to do it,” Showalter said. “It will be nice to get him back.”

Davis closing in on return

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis reported no pain Tuesday after hitting during batting practice on Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a right oblique strain June 14.

Davis is hoping to return immediately following the All-Star break but does not want to rush back. The O’s slugger sustained a left oblique strain in 2014 and feels he may have returned to action too soon.

Davis’ solo home run

BAL@NYY: Davis lifts a solo home run to left-center

Chris Davis belts a solo home run to left-center field to cut into the Orioles’ deficit in the top of the 7th inning

“I kind of have a gauge on pain and discomfort,” Davis said. “I think the right oblique was a lot less aggressive than the left one, which is good, but at the same time, I probably came back a little bit sooner with the left one, so they want to avoid that at all costs.

“There’s no way to really test it or practice swinging without either injuring it or knowing if you are good. You have to be patient, trust the trainers and the doctors and just kind of play it by ear.”

Worth noting

• Baltimore replenished its bullpen by recalling right-hander Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk and optioning right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis.

Yacabonis saved the Orioles’ bullpen Monday, covering 3 1/3 innings in relief after starter Wade Miley lasted just 1 2/3 innings.

Wilson, who was scheduled to start for Norfolk on Tuesday, has a 7.43 ERA in 13 1/3 innings for Baltimore this season.

• With his wife expected to give birth in the coming days, right-hander Chris Tillman will go on the paternity list Wednesday. Left-hander Jayson Aquino will be recalled from Norfolk to start in Tillman’s place.

Aquino, who has a 4.46 ERA in 12 starts for Norfolk, has a 6.97 ERA in six career Major League appearances.