Britton ties AL record with 54 consecutive saves

Orioles’ closer Zach Britton converted his 54th consecutive save in Baltimore’s 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Centre, tying an American League record. Tom Gordon of the Red Sox also converted 54 straight save chances from 1998-99. The Major League record is 84 consecutive saves by the Dodgers’ Eric Gagne from 2002-04.

Britton’s save on Friday wasn’t uneventful — he gave up a run on three hits before closing out Toronto. But the hard-throwing left-hander continues his run of late-inning dominance after posting a 0.54 ERA with 47 saves last season. His consecutive saves streak began at Camden Yards on Oct. 1, 2015, when he also closed out the Blue Jays in another 6-4 final.