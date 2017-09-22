Britton undergoes stem-cell injection in left knee

“Is it realistic? I don’t want to handicap it,” Showalter said of Britton taking the mound again this year. “We’ve talked about it. We’re going to proceed like, ‘OK, where we are in three to five days … You’ve got to say, ‘OK, is it important to or not, or is the rest more important?’ When he gets to the point where he says, ‘OK, I think I can do it,’ then we’re going to weigh the risks and rewards.”

Britton went 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 38 games this season. He missed significant time with a forearm injury and pitched 37 1/3 innings with 15 saves. He suffered two blown saves this season, the first of which snapped a Major League record of 60 consecutive conversions. The lefty ranks second among Orioles relievers in club history with 135 saves.