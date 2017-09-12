The loss extends Baltimore’s losing streak to six games, which hasn’t done them any favors in the crowded American League Wild Card race. Over this skid, the Orioles have been outscored 28-10. Baltimore trails the Twins by four games, pending Minnesota’s result against the Padres.

Joe Biagini threw a career-high eight innings for the Blue Jays and was extremely efficient, needing just 88 pitches. This was due in large part to the 14 groundouts forced by Biagini, who allowed just six hits and struck out two. The right-hander allowed a run in each of his final two frames, including a solo home run to Tim Beckham that put the Orioles ahead in the eighth.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy allowed some deep contact through the air but managed to keep his team in the game over six innings. The right-hander struck out eight Blue Jays and allowed five hits while issuing just one walk and throwing 89 pitches.