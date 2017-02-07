Brock Lesnar Appears After WWE Raw, Destroys Big Show (Video)

After WWE Raw went off the air, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared and sent the crowd home happy.

Brock Lesnar would not appear on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Portland, OR, despite being advertised. This came one week after he and Paul Heyman issued a challenge to Goldberg for a match at WrestleMania 33 in April. It would be accepted and become the first match confirmed for the Show of Shows.

To close Raw on TV, Samoa Joe defeated Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman attacked the latter man as well. However, this wouldn’t be the end of the festivities.

After the show went off the air, Lesnar and Heyman made a surprise appearance in the ring. This led to an open challenge being made for any WWE Superstar to come to the ring to battle the Beast Incarnate. Big Show answered the call, but got destroyed within seconds with an F-5 to send the crowd home happy.

[embedded content]

WWE tends to pair Show and Lesnar up often, especially over the past few years. This saw the former UFC star destroy the World’s Largest Athlete at Royal Rumble 2014, and again at the WWE MSG live event on the WWE Network in 2015. It tends to be done to show how strong Lesnar is by lifting one of the biggest Superstars in the company.

As for Show, this is the most he’ll be doing until the build for his match with former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal starts. They are likely set to go head-to-head at WrestleMania 33.

Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE TV soon, as he’s booked for the February 20 episode of Raw. He’s also set for a live event in Dallas, TX on the 17th. What could he do next?

