Brock Olivo energetic, motivating in introductory press conference

The Denver Broncos have assembled one of the best coaching staffs they could have possibly anticipated, and new special teams coordinator Brock Olivo sounds like a real gem…

In just about 13 minutes, new Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Brock Olivo made everyone want to gear up and sprint out onto a football field to ‘K.I.L.L.’ it.

Olivo was fiery, passionate, and very well-spoken through his first interview with the press in Denver. I don’t know that anyone in the room or watching live was not impressed by it.

The Broncos had competition for Olivo’s services as special teams coordinator, as he said he was about to board a flight to New Orleans before Vance Joseph convinced him to come to Denver. As Olivo recalled, Joseph put him through a six-hour interview and ultimately made the decision to hire him.

As a padawan of Dave Toub in Kansas City — whom the Broncos interviewed for their head coaching position — Olivo has learned the last three seasons from one of the NFL’s very best. Although we as Broncos Country hate to give the Chiefs any sort of credit, one thing they unquestionably do well is play special teams.

Olivo has been part of the equation there, and now he joins the staff in Denver to implement his own philosophies and tactics. ‘Keep It Likable and Learnable’ is something more leaders should adopt, and especially when it comes to sports and football in specific.

A former special teams standout at Missouri and in the professional ranks with the Detroit Lions, Olivo has spent time coaching overseas and in the college ranks prior to joining the Chiefs in 2014. Not only was Olivo a Special Teams player of the year at Missouri in 1997, he also ended his college career as the all-time leading rusher in school history, a mark that wouldn’t be broken until 2008.

His diverse skillset and background are incredibly interesting to me and I’m sure many of you, and it’s going to be exciting to see how players respond to this kind of passion on the field. Sometimes we take for granted how valuable special teams can be, but the Broncos have had a number of games come down to critical plays on special teams, whether it was positive or negative.

Olivo seems to be the type that will extract the best out of the guys he is coaching, and that’s why Vance Joseph identified him as a fit for this staff. You can’t help but love this hire the more you listen to him talk about football.

