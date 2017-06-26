Brogdon could be historic Rookie of the Year winner

Malcolm Brogdon could become the first player selected outside of the first round of the NBA Draft to win the Rookie of the Year award in 60 years.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw starts offensive flurry with huge two-run homer Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun WATCH: ‘The Freeze’ loses third race of the season WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves’ SunTrust Park More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos »