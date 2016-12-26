Broncos fan gets destroyed by sprinting security guard after disrupting Chiefs game

The Denver Broncos were absolutely embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, falling to their AFC West rivals, 33-10. They were eliminated from the playoffs as a result of the loss, which was capped off by a touchdown pass – yes, pass – by defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

The Broncos weren’t the only ones shown up in Kansas City, though. This Denver fan also was, courtesy of a security guard named Tyler. With the Chiefs leading by 17 in the third quarter, this fan bolted across the field. Tyler, the best security guard you’ve probably ever seen, chased him down from behind for the hit of the night.

Here’s another look at it.

Yeah, Tyler definitely played linebacker in high school. Or just has a lot of experience chasing after idiots on the field.

