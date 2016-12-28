Broncos reportedly place veteran linebacker DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve

Three days after their playoff hopes were dashed, the Denver Broncos placed veteran linebacker DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve due to a back injury, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Broncos placing DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve today due to back injury, sources tell @Jeff_Legwold and me. Could be end of great career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2016

Ware, 34, has been limited to 10 games this season, battling the nagging back injury. He finished this season with 15 tackles and four sacks.

The 12-year veteran has played the past three seasons in Denver, totaling 21 ½ sacks in that time. Ware spent his first nine seasons with the Cowboys, finishing with double-digit sack totals in seven of those seasons.

With Ware’s nagging back issues, his age and the fact that he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, he might decide to call it a career.