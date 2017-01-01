Denver Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib apparently isn’t the biggest fan of Michael Crabtree’s choice of jewelry. Talib ripped off the Crabtree’s necklace during the Broncos’ 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders during a strange incident on the sideline Sunday.

But, according to Talib, this was not some spur-of-the-moment decision by the Pro Bowl cornerback. He told reporters after the game that he gave Crabtree ample warning ahead of time.

Aqib Talib: “I told him if he wears that chain in front of me I’m gonna snatched it off him.” #Broncos pic.twitter.com/D0b7onr5ho — Ryan Greene (@RGreene5280) January 2, 2017

“He’s just been wearing that chain all year man and it’s just been growing on me,” Talib said. “I said if you wear that chain in front of me I’m going to snatch it off him. So he wore it in front of me so I had to snatch it off him.”

Makes sense, but Crabtree wasn’t pleased after seeing his chain dangling from his neck. According to Talib, Crabtree tried to alert the officials of what just occurred.

“He started crying to the refs,” Talib said. “He called for the ref, ‘ref’. He didn’t say nothing to me though.”