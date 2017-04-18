Bronson Arroyo notches first win in 3 years

By news@wgmd.com -
19

At 40 years old, Arroyo shows perseverance does pay off, as he collects his first win in the major leagues since 2014

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

22 hours ago

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

22 hours ago

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

22 hours ago

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

23 hours ago

Love's defensive effort shows teammates he's willing to sacrifice his body

Love’s defensive effort shows teammates he’s willing to sacrifice his body

23 hours ago

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR