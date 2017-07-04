Bronx apartment fire leaves 14 people injured, three seriously

A fire that ripped through a Bronx apartment building Tuesday injured 14 people, three of them seriously.

Those injured include eight firefighters and six civilians, WPIX-TV reported.

Fire Department officials said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Two young girls were rescued from their third-floor apartment by a pair of Good Samaritan neighbors, WABC-TV reported. After Reyes Pacheco and Anthony Faison realized that they could not enter the apartment because of the smoke, the two men used the fire escape to rescue the girls.

Officials believe the fire started on the fourth floor of the five-story apartment building shortly after 1:10 p.m., according to the Associated Press. It took nearly two hours to control the blaze.

Approximately 168 firefighters and emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire.

New York City Councilman Rafael Salamanca, Jr., who represents the South Bronx, tweeted that he was on the scene and “assisting in anyway” he could.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.