Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooting: Gunman dead, multiple shot in NYC, police say

At least one person was killed inside a Bronx hospital on Friday afternoon after a gunman pulled a rifle from under his white lab coat and started opening fire.

Multiple people were wounded before the gunman killed himself, police said.

The gunfire broke out shortly before 3:00 p.m. inside the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital.

Officers searched the building floor by floor before discovering the gunman dead inside the building. There was no immediate word on a motive but a law enforcement official said the shooter may have been a former employee.

The shooter was identified as Dr. Henry Bello, according to FOX 5.

Police are still trying to identify how many people were injured. At least three doctors were shot, according to The New York Times.

The FBI currently has “a couple” of agents on scene, but the NYPD is still the lead.

NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio has been briefed on the situation according to DeBlasio’s office.

President Trump has been made aware of the incident.

