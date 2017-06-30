Brooke Shields poses in Calvin Klein lingerie 37 years after iconic jeans ad

Brooke Shields is back in her Calvins.

The 52-year-old actress posted a photo on Instagram Friday from the July 4 issue of Social Life Magazine where she’s seen modeling Calvin Klein lingerie.

Shields first partnered with the designer brand at age 15 when she appeared in a suggestive print ad and commercial campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans that sparked outrage. She famously said, “What gets between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” The image became one of the most iconic ads in fashion history.

On June 20, Page Six reported Calvin Klein CEO Steve Shiffman announced Shields will be working with Calvin Klein again 37 years after her controversial ad caused a sensation.

“We are going to be working with Brooke again very soon,” he said on the secret project.

Shields told Fox News in 2015 she can still fit into her jeans.

“It’s not pretty, but if I lie down, and I suck in, I can get ‘em zipped up,” said the mother of two. “I did it once, and I proved something to myself. I’m not sure what. And then I folded them back, put them in the archives, and then gave the other pair to the Met.”

Shields also added it takes hard work to stay slim over the years.

“I have to work at it, she explained. It doesn’t come easily to fit into anything. I spin and I do yoga and, you know, if I limit myself with alcohol I usually lose weight. And if I stop eating pasta and bread I usually lose weight.”