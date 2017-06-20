Brooke Shields is getting back in her Calvins.

The 52-year-old actress is working with Calvin Klein again 37 years after her controversial ad caused a sensation.

Page Six reported Calvin Klein CEO Steve Shiffman announced the plan at Time Inc’s Cannes Lions Shakers & Stirrers event.

“We are going to be working with Brooke again very soon,” he said on the secret project.

Shields appeared in her first ad for Calvin Klein jeans in 1980 at age 15. She famously said, “What gets between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” The image became one of the most iconic ads in fashion history.

Shields told Fox News in 2015 she can still fit into her jeans.

“It’s not pretty, but if I lie down, and I suck in, I can get ‘em zipped up,” she said. “I did it once, and I proved something to myself. I’m not sure what. And then I folded them back, put them in the archives, and then gave the other pair to the Met.”

The mother of two also added it takes hard work to stay slim over the years.

“I have to work at it,” she explained. “It doesn’t come easily to fit into anything. I spin and I do yoga and, you know, if I limit myself with alcohol I usually lose weight. And if I stop eating pasta and bread I usually lose weight.”