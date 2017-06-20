Brooklyn man killed after threesome gone wrong

A Brooklyn man was stabbed and beaten to death on Monday night after he engaged in a threesome that took an unexpected turn, local media reported.

Manos Ikonomidis, 20, was found in an apartment building in Park Slope, Brooklyn, “unconscious and unresponsive with a stab to the chest and trauma to the body,” the New York Police Department told Fox News. Ikonomidis was transported to Methodist Hospital where he died, The New York Post reported.

KKK FLIERS FOUND IN NEW YORK NEIGHBORHOOD

The suspect was reportedly seen earlier in the apartment building with a man and woman. The three got involved in a sexual act together when one of the men tried to record the affair, but the woman became angry, according to the Daily News.

The woman and man left the apartment, leaving Ikonomidis behind. A tenant living in the building told the Daily News that the woman called her partner, who reportedly was not part of the affair, and alleged that she was raped.

Revealed: How man’s threesome ended with him being beaten and stabbed to death https://t.co/e5W8TPVEqq pic.twitter.com/biIPAfaxLh — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 20, 2017

Investigators have not found any evidence to support that the sexual act was not consensual, police sources said.

The building’s surveillance cameras reportedly caught three men coming into the building and going after Ikonomidis with baseball bats.

PROTESTERS STORM ‘JULIUS CAESAR’ PERFORMANCE AGAIN

Ikonomidis knocked on a tenant’s door, Joy Liguori, who called the police.

“I saw the blood,” Ligouri told the Daily News. “It was out on the couch. That’s when I told him, ‘God, honey, you’re bleeding.’ He goes, ‘They stabbed me! They stabbed me twice! They stabbed me.”

Lynne Moeser, Ligouri’s relative, said Ikonomidis told her, “they hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.”

“There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD told Fox News.