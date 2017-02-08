If you thought things couldn’t possibly get any uglier for the Brooklyn Nets, think again.

On Wednesday morning, the team became the latest NBA squad to announce a corporate partnership that will include a jersey advertisement starting with the 2017-2018 season. The Nets’ sponsorship deal comes with the software company Infor, which will reportedly shell out $8 million annually during the three-year deal.

According to Bloomberg, the company will also provide data analytics and technology to support the team’s business operations both on and off the court as part of the deal.

Assuming that the picture the Nets shared on Twitter is an accurate representation of what the partnership will look like next season, we can probably go ahead and declare them as the NBA’s least aesthetically-pleasing jersey ad so far.

NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we’re proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017

Um, yikes.

Not only is the square patch pretty obnoxious, it definitely doesn’t help that the red completely clashes with the Nets’ flat black and white scheme.

Some of the other teams to previously unveil jersey ads have taken measures to make sure that it fits in well with the uniform. The Celtics, for example, went with a green and white version of the General Electric logo. (The company’s logo is typically blue and white.)

Here’s some more detail on the Celtics jerseys. Wyc Grousbeck said six other owners asked how much GE paid for it @sportslogosnet @uniwatch pic.twitter.com/RU75Rbrn8A — Kyle Scott Clauss (@KyleClauss) January 25, 2017

The fact that the Nets’ ad looks so out of place can probably be seen as a positive for Infor, as the less their logo blends in, the more exposure they get.

Unfortunately, it comes at the expense of fans of jerseys that aren’t ugly.

There’s still a lot of time before the unis go into effect, so the final product will end up looking a little different. The Nets could certainly do themselves a favor by insisting that ad just feature the Infor text rather than the large square. But for now, this is a bad day for NBA fans who were hoping that jersey ads wouldn’t become an eyesore.