Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets have had a rough road this season with their NBA-low nine wins. Up next on the schedule is an opponent whom the Nets got one of those nine wins, the Charlotte Hornets.

The Brooklyn Nets’ numbers are deplorable so far this season. They have two road wins and have lost nine in a row. The first game of this nine-game losing streak came against the Hornets back on January 21.

Charlotte has not won since the Nets game and are on a seven-game losing streak of their own. Which team will break their streak against the other?

The Nets did beat the Hornets on a Randy Foye miracle shot in the second meeting for their lone win of the season matchup. In the other two matchups of the year, the Hornets have only won by a combined 11 points.

If Brooklyn wants to end their streak of losses, this game seems like a good fit for it to end. Brooklyn seems to match up really well with the Hornets, play a really close game, and stay competitive.

Even though it seems like a good fit for a win, Brooklyn cannot do anything efficiently and worthwhile once the clock hits the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter. It should be a fun and interesting game to watch, that is for sure.

Nets’ Keys to Victory

1. The final half to the final quarter

As mentioned above, the Brooklyn Nets cannot remember how to play basketball when the final half of the final quarter strikes and they are winning or even close. They lost against the Knicks, they lost against the Heat, and they lost against the Raptors all in that fashion. Those are only a handful of the plethora of times it has happened this season. It comes down to this; do not look at the clock! Play basketball until the final buzzer goes off.

2. Shot selection

The Brooklyn Nets have some abysmal shot selection. You will have a player like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who, in no disrespect to him, has a mediocre jump shot at best, running the floor and immediately takes a fade away three on the break. Unsurprisingly, it bricks hard off of the basket. Brooklyn needs to eliminate these ridiculous shots and the long shots. Move the ball, find the open man, make the extra pass, take the best shot

3. Stop Kemba Walker

As is the case every time these two teams play, you need to slow down Kemba Walker. Walker can take over a game in a multitude of ways and Brooklyn’s young point guards are given the challenge to guard him. Make the Hornets beat you, not let Kemba beat you.

Players to Watch

Brooklyn: Caris LeVert. LeVert missed the last game against the Toronto Raptors as a day off to get rest and make sure those surgeries are working and keeping him in good shape. After a days rest, LeVert will look to get good quality minutes and hopefully lead this team to victory.

Charlotte: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. MKG is a player that can do a little f everything, but is not great at really anything. He can score points, get rebounds,a and play solid defense. If he is feeling it, he can score a lot of points and make a huge impact. If Kemba is having an off game, MKG is likely the next player Brooklyn will have to be weary of on defense.

Projected Starters

Injuries

Key Matchup

Brook Lopez versus Frank Kaminsky, while Cody Zeller is out. Kaminsky is a big guy that can shoot the ball from the outside. In fact, Kaminsky prefers to shoot it from outside. Lopez is a big guy who recently discovered he loves to shoot the ball from downtown. He also happens to be Brooklyn’s leading scorer. Can Lopez outscore Kaminsky as well and beat him down low to help the Nets win? Or will Kaminsky beat Lopez allowing the Hornets to win?

The game will be broadcast on the YES Network at 7:00PM EST. Join the conversation on Twitter by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

