Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Takeaways and Grades

The Brooklyn Nets returned home to host the Washington Wizards. They dropped their eleventh straight game in a thrilling overtime contest, 114-110.

Though this game adds another loss to the Brooklyn Nets’ record, the Nets and fans can walk away from Wednesday night feeling relatively good about the game. Contrary to expectations against a red-hot Washington Wizards team, the Nets were not blown out, and got pretty close to winning the ballgame by bringing it into overtime.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Bojan Bogdanovic kicked things off for the Nets, scoring the team’s first 16 points. Brooklyn remained competitive for much of the first quarter, though things began to fall apart in the final three-and-a-half minutes. Led by Bradley Beal, Washington jumped on a 10-0 run towards the end of the period and led 31-22 entering the second quarter.

The Nets continued to play at a similar level in the first six minutes of the second quarter, with the Wizards still holding onto a solid double-digit lead for much of that timeframe. However, Brooklyn went on a 9-0 run to bring Washington’s lead down to 45-41 with 5:01 remaining in the half. That was as close as they would get though, and the Wizards still held a double-digit advantage, 59-49, at halftime.

In the first half, Brooklyn struggled to contain Washington’s core of Beal, Marcin Gortat, and Otto Porter Jr., who were all in double figures at that point.

The Wizards still led throughout the third quarter, but the Nets began to show some signs of life. While the Nets didn’t see third quarter woes this time around, they still couldn’t get the game close enough for comfort. They outscored the Wizards 23-20 in the third, but still trailed 79-72 at the end of the period.

Things finally began to click for Brooklyn in the fourth quarter, and they clawed their way back. Right off the bat, thanks largely to Sean Kilpatrick, the Nets were able to trim Washington’s lead to 84-80 in the first three minutes of the period. The following minutes were a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, and Brooklyn never led for the remainder of regulation, but they did knot it up numerous times.

Despite their comeback, the Nets were forced to play the final 1:20 of regulation without Brook Lopez, after the big man was called for his sixth foul on a charge.

With 0.2 seconds left and the game tied at 100, Trevor Booker attempted to resurrect the circus shot he hit while with the Utah Jazz two years ago, to no avail. The game was headed to overtime.

It wasn’t until overtime that the Nets took their first lead of the game since the first quarter. To begin the extra period, Hollis-Jefferson converted on a tip-in to put Brooklyn up 102-100. Overtime trickled away rather quickly with the game still remaining close and not many fouls occurring until the second half of the period.

With exactly one minute remaining, the Wizards brought their lead to 111-107. The Nets’ misfortunes continued, missing all of their three-point attempts in the remaining time that would have tied the game or brought the Nets within one. Consequently, Washington escaped with another hard-fought victory.

Takeaways

1) Second chance opportunities saved the Nets

Rebounding has proven to be less of an issue for the Nets as of late, and it wasn’t an issue last night either. Brooklyn held a slight advantage in boards — 55 to Washington’s 44 — but it was their second chance points that stood out. The Nets had 26 second chance points to the Wizards’ 18, and this stat cannot be represented through the rebounding numbers. Washington held the edge in offensive boards — 17 to Brooklyn’s 15 — but the Nets made the most of many of their offensive boards to actually connect on second chance field goals. Either way, Brooklyn did a stellar job on the glass last night, and this led to numerous ideal circumstances to score.

2) Questionable calls were costly in the game

Losing Brook Lopez with still over a minute remaining in regulation was less than ideal for the Nets. Lopez had fouled out on an offensive foul after driving into Marcin Gortat while going up for a layup. On replay, it appeared Gortat had not solidified his stance on the court, but the officials did not rule in Lopez’s favor. Trevor Booker filled in the void at center for much of the remainder of the game. Small ball could sometimes work in a team’s favor, but in this case, the Nets were forced to use it.

Later on, in overtime, with the Nets trailing 111-109, Bradley Beal misfired from long range and while trying to get the rebound, Randy Foye was pushed down. However, no foul was called on that sequence, and Beal was able to regain the ball. Consequently, with just under half a minute remaining, the Nets had to foul, and the Nets got within three points a couple of more times in the final seconds, but could not hit from behind the arc to tie the game. Had a call been made against Washington on that sequence, the whole dynamics of the final half minute would’ve been different.

3) The Nets were actually so close to winning… and we can feel good about falling short

No one wants their favorite team to have an eleven-game losing streak. But when a team just keeps losing, it’s time to start looking for silver linings in just about everything. In discussions of the positive vibes surrounding the Nets, they usually include the Nets’ culture and young talent. What’s lost can be that the Nets actually remain competitive in games, and this was on display last night.

The Wizards are a legitimate playoff team in the NBA, currently holding third place in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won eight of their last nine games and in their only loss during that timeframe, they kept it close against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. So we can actually cheer about the fact that Brooklyn was able to keep things tight against the third-seeded Wizards. For once, a “fake comeback” didn’t feel so much like a “fake comeback” — it felt like a hard-fought battle, and that wasn’t so bad.

Player of the Game

Bojan Bogdanovic SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets B+ Bojan Bogdanovic showed up for the Nets throughout the game. He finished with a team-high 21 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field and unlike many other Nets last night, actually hit all his seven free-throws. The Croatian also contributed in other categories by grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Though he couldn’t knock down his last two three-pointers to ultimately tie the game in overtime, his performance was astounding nonetheless.

Wildcard

Trevor Booker PF, Brooklyn Nets B Trevor Booker provided the fiery energy that led to the Nets’ comeback last night. With under eight minutes left in the game, the Nets trailed 86-80, and Booker connected on two straight field goals to cut the Nets’ deficit to one point. A couple of minutes later, he converted on a layup to tie the game at 91. Booker also nearly won the game for Brooklyn, but unfortunately, his tap of the ball behind his head with 0.2 seconds was too high. The 6-foot-8 power forward has been a force for the Nets all season and it was no different last night. He racked up a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Up Your Game… Please

Justin Hamilton PF/C, Brooklyn Nets C- Justin Hamilton helped out in the little things last night while also contributing little things. He scored only three points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field, with four of his field goal attempts being three-point attempts. The one positive little thing he contributed to was a block on Jason Smith’s shot in the first quarter. Nevertheless, the Nets need Hamilton to produce… and ideally, rebounding would help too, but that hasn’t been happening with the team’s seven-footers.

The Nets are now 9-44 on the season. They face the Miami Heat at home on Friday.

