Brooklyn Nets Week 12 Outlook: The Slide Continues

After looking as though they had some sort of chance to salvage their season, the Brooklyn Nets have dropped six straight games. With the absence of Jeremy Lin, again, with a strained left hamstring, the Nets have less depth and talent to place on the court. Until this team can stay healthy, their struggles will continue.

I have stuck by and defended the Nets this entire season, but at this point I have no faith in this season for this team besides discovering young talent. At this point, they need to just put their younger players on the court and let them play. It isn’t about winning anymore.

The Nets have the worst record in the NBA by a three game margin and, as much as I want to continue to be nice about it, it’s just embarrassing.

Unfortunately, the two most talented players on this roster also happen to be the most fragile being Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin. When you can’t keep your talented players on the court, you are going to have a lot of trouble finding success.

The Nets are on a six game slide, so their last week was ugly, even against the teams that are sitting at the bottom of the NBA with them. All that needs to be known is that their defense continues to be that last in the NBA and they haven’t been able to create the offense to match that.

The Nets’ schedule is not going to easy this week. There’s only one team they’ll play that I think they can actually win against and that is even debatable. At this point there is no team that they can realistically beat. Let’s take a look at next week’s games.

Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets

Despite being at home, the Nets will have very little chance to take on the Hawks. It’s the first meeting of the season between these two teams, but the Nets dropped the season series 2-1 last season. The Hawks are a tough, playoff bound team that can compete with the best of the best, so I don’t see much hope for the Nets.

Prediction: Nets get blown out in Brooklyn.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Brooklyn Nets

This is the only game of the week that seems winnable, and I think the Nets will win. All losing streaks need to come to an end at some point, and this should be the game. The Pelicans are a tough team, but have come out on the losing end of most of their games. Despite playing well and playing tough, the Nets should be able to take advantage of them.

Prediction: Nets end their losing streak with a big win against the Pelicans.

Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors

Playing away from Brooklyn is one thing, but playing against the number two team in the East, on the road, is another thing. This game likely will not be close.

Prediction: Nets are blown out away from home.

Houston Rockets @ Brooklyn Nets

The Houston Rockets are arguably the second best team in the NBA, only second to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. James Harden is the front runner for the MVP award because of his explosive offensive ability and will no doubt shred the Nets’ defense once again.

Prediction: Harden hands the Nets another loss in their return to Brooklyn.

Players To Watch For

For practically this entire season, my players to watch for have varied with Lopez and Lin, but now that the playoffs are clearly out of reach, it’s time to start watching Brooklyn’s younger players. If the younger players can get the experience that they need, they could turn into future depth for the Nets.

Player To Watch: Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Kilpatrick has been one of the players that have really made a name for himself the more he has stepped on the court. Now, the Nets need to give him the ball more and let him make some plays. All all-stars need to start somewhere, and Kilpatrick may be a future all star in time. He’s spent the last few games coming off the bench, so the first priority is to get back into the starting lineup. Then, the Nets need to get the ball in his hands and let him make plays.

Player Who Needs To Step Up: Bojan Bogdanovic

I love Bojan Bogdanovic. I can see him and Kilpatrick being the future of this franchise. He just needs to step up and make more of a name for himself on this team. We have seen him make big plays before and the Nets need to get him the ball so he can continue to do so. He has a lot of potential and it he could fulfill it in the future.

—

