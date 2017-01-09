Brooklyn Nets Weekly Roundup: Week 11

The Brooklyn Nets have continued their losing ways this week with another winless week. With their losing streak now up to six games, they will need to find a different way to pick up a win next week. Here is all the news surrounding the Nets this week.

This Week’s Storylines

Nets Begin New Year Dead-Last in ESPN Power Rankings

To no surprise, the Nets are at the bottom of the power rankings to start the new year. If they continue their current trend of losing, their power ranking and standings will go unchanged.

Fourth Quarter Meltdown Costs Nets Against Jazz

The Nets dropped their first game this week against the Utah Jazz. It was nice to see the familiar face of Joe Johnson again, but adding another loss to the Nets’ record was a sore sight.

Nets Rumors: Otto Porter Could Be Target in 2017 Free Agency

With the Nets controlling the last spot in the NBA standings, people have already focused in on the Nets future. With the new year already underway, speculation of free agents the Nets could go after have already begun.

Nets Continue Road Woes in Indiana, Get Destroyed By Pacers

Brooklyn was unable to stop the bleeding in Indiana. After winning a game early in the year against Indiana, the Nets have now dropped two straight to the Pacers.

Long Island Nets Acquire R.J. Hunter

The Long Island Nets continue to recruit talent to their roster with the addition of R.J. Hunter. After being waived by Chicago, the Long Island Nets picked him up. Hunter is another solid addition to a growing Long Island Nets team.

Nets’ Fourth Quarter Surge Not Enough to Overpower Cavaliers

Surprisingly, the closest game the Nets had this week was against the defending champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets dug themselves a hole in the second and third quarters. Even with a 40-point fourth quarter effort, the deficit was too large for the Nets to overcome.

Jeremy Lin Among Leaders in First Fan Returns of All-Star Voting

Among all the surprising vote-getters so far, Jeremy Lin is among one of the most surprising on the list. Lin has only played 12 games this season, yet he is among the top 10 in voting for guards.

Nets Rumored to Have Locked in Asking Price For Brook Lopez

The Nets have been listening to offers for Brook Lopez all year. It has finally surfaced that the Nets are seeking two first-round picks in order for them to part ways with the big man. The real question then becomes, will Lopez be moved by the trade deadline?

Nets Guarantee Spencer Dinwiddie’s Contract

One of the newest members of the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie, has a guaranteed contract with the Nets. The Nets had the opportunity to waive Dinwiddie and owe him the rest of his contract. However, they elected to hold on to Dinwiddie in the hopes that he will be valuable in the future.

Yogi Ferrell to Work Out With Philadelphia 76ers

Former Brooklyn Net and current Long Island Net, Yogi Ferrell, has an opportunity to work out with the 76ers today. Ferrell has been posting good numbers with the Long Island Nets, but will most likely not make a return to the Brooklyn roster as the Nets elected to not waive Dinwiddie.

Nets Can’t Overcome Third Quarter Collapse Against 76ers

Even against the second worst team in the league, the Nets were unable to pick up a win this week. The Nets are now 0-2 against the 76ers this year. They just may officially be the worst team in the league.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

DON’T MISS OUT! Be the first to get Nets content on Nothin’ But Nets by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Nets Record this Week: 0-4

Nets 89 – Jazz 101

Nets 109 – Pacers 121

Nets 108 – Cavaliers 116

Nets 95 – 76ers 105

Thoughts

If you have been reading these weekly posts, it will look a little bit different. This far into the season, it is pretty obvious what the Nets need to improve: their rebounding and defense. So rather than repeating that each week, I figured I should expand the thoughts section.

It has become more and more obvious by the week just how badly the Nets need a point guard on the floor. Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie are both young players, and they are going up against the most talented on a nightly basis. This week, the Nets caught a break because the 76ers do not have a great point guard, and the Jazz were missing George Hill. But even with a team missing their point guards, the Nets are still at a disadvantage.

The Nets racked up a total of 69 turnovers this week. That is 17.25 turnovers per game. If the Nets had a point guard on the floor to control the offense a little bit better, the turnovers may drop. It is just one of the problems the Nets had this week, but it is one that they could fix.

Player of the Week: Trevor Booker

Stat Averages for the Week

12.5 points, 9.25 rebounds, 65% FG, 50% 3pt FG

Trevor Booker is a guy I have been waiting to put on the Player of the Week all year long. He got an honorable mention once and ended up being player of the week during the week of Christmas. Both of those were just ways to acknowledge what Booker does for the team, but this week, he really was the Nets’ best player. Booker almost averaged a double-double this week, and we have yet to see a Net player do that this year. He is the only Nets player that fans expect to go out and score 10 points and grab 10 rebounds each night.

More from Nothin’ But Nets

Booker is such a tough guy for the Nets. He is their best rebounder and he is only 6-foot-8. Booker is the enforcer for this team much in the way Draymond Green is for the Warriors. He is also the most lively person on the floor. His body language shows how emotional he is about the game.

The reason Booker is not featured in this section more often is because he has streaky performances. He will play really well in two out of the three games each week, but the one game he plays badly in is usually overshadowed by guys who were consistent all week.

Although Booker had a down game against the 76ers, I felt it was important to show how well he did against all the tougher opponents this week. He also played only 18 minutes against Philadelphia, which may explain his performance of only four points and four rebounds on 2-of-3 shooting from the field.

—

Like this content? Follow the writer to get his latest updates.

Get ahead of the game by adding the FanSided app and selecting Nothin’ But Nets and be alerted the second our articles are posted. Visit the app store or link here.

This article originally appeared on