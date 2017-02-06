Brooklyn Nets Weekly Roundup: Week 15

The Brooklyn Nets‘ performance is beginning to sound like a broken record. Bad defense and poor rebounding leading to yet another loss. Fortunately for fans, a fantastic Super Bowl was the perfect distraction from what has been a disappointing season for Brooklyn.

Where Do the Nets Rank in ESPN’s Week 15 Power Rankings?

There really is not much to say about the Nets’ power ranking. They are still in last, and they won’t be moving up anytime soon.

Nets’ Defensive Woes Continue Against Heat, Lose Sixth Straight

In the first game of the week, the Nets had a shot at redemption against the Miami Heat. The team was unable to capitalize, and lost.

Nets Reportedly Shopping Brook Lopez, Bojan Bogdanovic

This is the time of year where trade rumors start to run rampant. With only nine wins so far this season, the Nets are shopping some of their better assets in hopes of receiving something valuable for next year’s team.

Former Net Keith Van Horn Has No Regrets About NBA Career

Keith Van Horn is beloved by all Nets fans who were lucky enough to watch him play with the Nets. Van Horn retired early from the NBA and in an interview on Scoop B Radio, Scoop B addressed Van Horn’s early retirement. Van Horn said he had no regrets about his decision.

Nets Comeback Falls Short Against Pacers

In what was shaping up to be a blowout loss, the Nets made a second half push against the Pacers. However, the comeback failed, and the Nets picked up their 41st loss of the season.

Nets Cannot Snap Losing Streak vs. Raptors

For anyone holding on to any bit of faith that the Nets could finish the season with a .500 win percentage, you can put all hope to rest. With the team’s ninth straight loss, the Nets will officially finish the season with a record below .500.

Nets Record for the Week: 0-4

Nets 96 – Heat 104

Nets 90 – Knicks 95

Nets 97 – Pacers 106

Nets 95 – Raptors 103

It’s Not All Gloom and Doom

Each day, fans come to this site to be updated on their favorite team. And the name of the website is FanSided. That means most of the writers here are fans of the sport and, for some, the team they cover. Everyone on the Nothin’ But Nets team understands that this team is in a dark place. Each week, writing these weekly recaps has become the same story. A team that can compete for about 42 minutes of the game, but doesn’t have the personnel to close the deal.

With that said, there is a lot to look forward to with this team. Our very own Sean Costello is currently doing a piece on some moves that the Nets can make at the trade deadline. There are some interesting options for the Nets. Depending on what transpires at the trade deadline, the Nets could have a lot of cap space to work with this summer.

If Brook Lopez sticks around, he is on a friendly contract under the new CBA. Basically, the Nets have him for cheaper than his actual value. That could help the Nets bring another max player without gutting their current roster. Including all the other extensive moves and options that go into signings, the Nets many be able to clear enough space to sign two talented players this summer.

If all does not work out, Sean Marks understands the state of the team, and he will not jeopardize the future any more than it already has been. He knows Lopez is his only true asset right now for building a team around or for bringing back value in a trade. That is why he is taking his time.

That is one thing that should be stressed with the Nets. They are rebuilding, and it will take time. So while they are not winning right now and they do not own their draft pick this year and next year, there are still viable options. Marks understands this, but to avoid another Deron Williams scenario, he is taking his time before making any moves.

Player of the Week: Trevor Booker

Stat Averages for the Week

12 Points, 8.25 Rebounds, 51% FG

Trevor Booker was moved to the bench this week in favor of a smaller starting lineup. This has not changed Booker’s approach. Booker is still coming in and bringing the same energy he always does. Even in fewer minutes, Booker is still averaging the same numbers he has been all season long. It is nice to see that vital piece to this team has adjusted to his role so quickly.

This proves that he is committed to Kenny Atkinson and will do whatever is asked of him. This makes life much easier for the coach, as he tries to find new ways to help this team improve. It is not known yet whether or not this will be Booker’s new role on the team, but in any case, he has continued to do exactly what he was brought to Brooklyn to do.

