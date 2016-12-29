Broom century, Williamson wickets, lead NZ over Bangladesh

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) An unbeaten maiden century by Neil Broom guided New Zealand to a 67-run win over Bangladesh in the second one-day international on Thursday and a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Broom’s 109 not out held together a disjointed batting performance after New Zealand lost the toss, with the hosts scoring a modest 251.

He then held two important catches and captain Kane Williamson took three wickets in a rare bowling appearance as Bangladesh collapsed spectacularly to be all out for 184 in 42.4 overs.

Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to victory when Imrul Kayes (59) and Sabbir Rahman (38) combined in a 75-run partnership for the second wicket which lifted the tourists to 105-1 in the 23rd over.

But when Sabbir was run out at that score in an epic mix-up which left both batsman at the same end, Bangladesh’s effort wilted and it lost its next six wickets for 36.

Bangladesh still has never won an ODI against New Zealand on home soil.

”In comparison to the last match the bowlers have done a really good job,” captain Masrafe Mortaza said.

”On this sort of wicket to get them for 250 was pretty good, but it was obviously disappointing with the bat. To be 1-100, then to collapse is disappointing.

”If you look at the wicket I think it was a lot better than the last one and the batters should have been able to chase that total down.”

Williamson seemed to have misused his bowlers when he bowled the allrounder Colin Munro ahead of the young speedster Lockie Ferguson. But he pulled off a stroke of genius when he took the ball himself and ran through the Bangladesh middle order, dismissing Shakib Al Hasan (7), Tanbir Haider (2) and Masaddek Hossain (3).

He also participated in the runout of Sabbir which broke the critical partnership of the innings and held a catch to dismiss Mortaza for 17.

Wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi also had a good day, stumping Tanbir and Taskin Ahmed (0), taking a catch to remove the troublesome Nurul Hasan (24) and contributing to the runout of Sabbir.

Williamson finished with 3-22, Trent Boult with 2-26 and Tim Southee with 2-33.

”I was a little bit fortunate with my bowling,” Williamson said. ”The pitch suited the slower bowlers so I was encouraged to bring myself on and it was good that it came off.

”As a collective the bowlers bowled really, really well. It was the sort of surface on which if you could build a bit of pressure and put the ball on a good length for a long period of time then things could happen.”

Broom, 32, was recalled to the New Zealand team for the current three-match series after a six year absence and his position at No. 4 in the order was far from certain when he made only 22 in the first match on Monday which New Zealand won by 77 runs.

Though he rushed through the 90s, going from 92 to 98 with a six off Mortaza, Broom faced a nervous moment when New Zealand’s ninth wicket fell when he was 99. No. 11 Boult survived the last ball of the over and Broom went to his century from the first ball of the 48th over.

His innings, which included eight fours and three sixes, held together a batting effort in which the New Zealand middle order also failed. The next best score was 35 from 38 balls by Ronchi with whom he added 64 for the sixth wicket.

Bangladesh’s lineup included three players on debut and of those Nurul made a good impression with his 24 and three dismissals in the New Zealand innings while paceman Subashis Roy took 1-45. Masrafe was the best Bangladesh bowler with 3-49.