Brothers Honored At Del Ag Dinner

Two brother farmers were honored at the Delaware Agricultural Industry Dinner Thursday night. Keith and Richard Carlisle, who have been farming in Greenwood since the 1960’s, were honored for their service and contributions to farming in the area. Over the years, they have grown corn, soybeans, wheat and many more products. Both have also earned the Distinguished Service Award from the Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association of Delaware. The two split the family farm into two operations, and have both been successful. The dinner, in its 46th year, was attended by more than 400 people, including farmers, business leaders and elected officials.