Brothers who got married together become fathers on same day

These Illinois brothers share a lot more than just a last name.
Jose and Ivan Favela announced their engagements at the same time, had a joint wedding and, over the weekend, became fathers within hours of each other.
“He said, ‘You’re going to be an uncle.’ I was telling him, ‘You’re going to be an uncle, too!’” Jose told ABC News 7 Chicago.
Adding to the synergy: they both welcomed baby boys on Sunday — in rooms next to each other at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.
And while their other big life events were coordinated to be in tandem, their babies didn’t even have the same due date.