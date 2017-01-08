Browns Hire ex-Rams DC Gregg Williams To Same Position

Cleveland makes an interesting change to the coaching staff as the draft looms

Yesterday a rumor surfaced that the 1-15 Cleveland Browns were planning to part ways with their defensive coordinator, Ray Horton, to hire either the Rams’ coordinator Gregg Williams or the Broncos’ coordinator Wade Phillips. It was just announced that they would ultimately hire Williams away from the Rams organization.

Williams’ hiring is now official per Jason La Canfora, and that there will be several other changes across their defensive staff. Many expect the ex-Rams coordinator to bring three of his former staffers to the Browns. Cleveland finished 31st in total defense, 21st in passing defense, 31st in rushing defense, and 30th in scoring defense.

This past year, the Rams’ defense was the strength of their team, and the ninth best unit in the NFL in terms of total defense. With several young players and high draft picks coming up, the Browns may look to bolster their porous defense with a new coordinator who has had previous success in developing players.

With the number one draft pick in hand, the Browns have an opportunity to build in a defense-heavy draft. Texas A&M star Myles Garrett appears to be the consensus favorite for Cleveland should they hold the top pick.

The Browns won’t be a one year turnaround on defense, but adding a more competent coordinator like Williams who can develop talent like he can was crucial. This move comes almost out of thin air, and will certainly look better moving down the road. All things said though, this is a good hire for the Browns moving forward.

