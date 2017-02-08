Browns hire former Buffalo assistant David Lee to coach QBs

CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns have hired former Buffalo assistant David Lee as their quarterbacks coach.

Lee spent the past two seasons with the Bills, where he helped develop Tyrod Taylor, whose future in Buffalo is unclear as the team holds an option on his $90 million, five-year contract. Lee, 63, also served as quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Former Browns offensive coach Pep Hamilton served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season but left for a job on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan.

Lee broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with Dallas in 2003 and later helped develop Tony Romo into a Pro Bowler.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains in flux. The team terminated the contract of veteran Josh McCown on Tuesday and still has a decision to make on Robert Griffin III, who is due a roster bonus in March.

The Browns own the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and with five picks in the top 65, they have the assets to trade for a starting QB.

