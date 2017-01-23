Browns, Jamie Collins agree to four-year deal worth a reported $50 million

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to risk having linebacker Jamie Collins hit the open market and the team made sure that didn’t happen Monday, agreeing to a four-year deal with the 27-year-old.

The deal is worth $50 million, with $26 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The Browns acquired Collins from the New England Patriots at the trade deadline. He finished with 69 tackles and two sacks in eight games in Cleveland.

“It’s no secret how I feel about Jamie Collins,” said Browns head coach Hue Jackson, via the team’s website. “He’s an outstanding football player and a guy we think can be part of the foundation of a tremendous defense. I was excited when we were able to trade for him last season, and now, I’m even more excited knowing that he is going to be part of our future.”

Collins thanked the team for the financial commitment and said he is staying positive as the Browns try to recover from their 1-15 season.

“I know we have a lot of work to do, and with Coach Hue leading us and the front office bringing in talent, I feel like we are going to get there and I feel good about continuing my career here,” Collins said.