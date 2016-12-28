Browns scrap plans to move training camp to Columbus

BEREA, Ohio (AP) The Browns have punted plans to move their training camp to Columbus.

After considering a move to Ohio’s state capital in 2018, the team announced Wednesday that it will continue to hold summer camp in Berea ”for the immediate future.”

Earlier this month, the team said it was discussing the possibility of partnering with Franklin County and contributing $5 million toward a new recreation center and moving camp, a decision that didn’t sit well with many Browns fans in Northeast Ohio.

However, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have opted to keep the summer workouts at the team’s headquarters, which has hosted camp since 1992.

”After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future,” Peter John-Baptiste, Browns vice president of communications said.

”While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the City of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio.”

The Browns have previously considered a move to Columbus but backed off as well.

