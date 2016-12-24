Browns vs. Chargers: Inactives, live game thread

The Cleveland Browns look to pick up their first win of the season today in the home finale against Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers.

While some have given up on the Cleveland Browns in favor of celebrating the holidays in peace, there will be a brave group in attendance today at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns are set to take on the San Diego Chargers in front of what will be a small crowd made up of diehards.

It is the Browns’ last realistic chance to pick up a win this season, although we have been using that logic for weeks and the team has consistently been blown out. So we shall see.

The inactive list for today’s game does not feature any surprises, which is good news for fans still clinging to hopes of that single win.

Robert Griffin III is the starting quarterback for the third week in a row, although Cody Kessler will be ready to go if he struggles. And based on his past two performances, it is likely Griffin will struggle against the Chargers.

Some are of the mindset that the Chargers may be caught off-guard in Cleveland, but the 5-9 team could easily be 9-5 or even better, and are too good to slip up against the 0-14 Browns.

There is the possibility that the Browns pull off the miracle and actually win, but it would be more due to them playing a complete game than the Chargers not showing up.

And while the chances for a surprise remain, we want to keep the conversation going throughout today’s game. So be sure to comment on this post to share your thoughts as the Browns go for win number one.

